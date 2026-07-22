Deakins & the 'Dads Dominate Myrtle Beach Bats

Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads pitcher Aidan Deakins

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads pitcher Aidan Deakins(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - Aidan Deakins put together a sterling effort on the mound for the Crawdads as the club won their sixth straight, defeating Myrtle Beach 1-0 on Tuesday night at LP Frans Stadium.

Deakins came into the contest looking to maintain his unblemished record on the season against a Myrtle Beach club that opened the night losers of their last four contests.

Deakins (7-0) dominated for six innings, surrendering just a single in the fifth inning from Jose Silva that broke up a no-hit bid.

The left-hander surrendered one walk over six frames while striking out nine Pelicans' batters.

All the offense for Hickory came in the fifth inning, as Yolfran Castillo singled home Deward Tovar for the game's only run.

With Hickory clinging to the slim lead in the late innings, Jake Jekielek maintained the dominance on the mound, tossing two scoreless frames to set up a 'Dads win in the series opener.

In the ninth, Wily Villar lit up the video board with multiple fastballs clocked at 99 mph or better.

Villar struck out the first two batters in the ninth before retiring Ethan Conrad on a soft line drive to Castillo, earning his third save of the year.

Deakins win pushed the Crawdads (52-36, 18-6) run at LP Frans Stadium to eleven wins in their last twelve, while going unbeaten in their last six overall.

Myrtle Beach (36-53, 9-16) reliever Hayden Frank was saddled with the tough-luck loss, dropping his record to 3-6 on the year.

Pablo Guerrero claimed another multi-hit game for Hickory, his third of the homestand.

Evan Siary gets the ball for Hickory against the Pelicans on Wednesday at 7pm.

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Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2026

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