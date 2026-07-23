Wednesday's Game Postponed

Published on July 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Wednesday evening's matchup against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will make the game up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 24th with the first game starting at 5:30pm. The second game will follow roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both contests will be seven innings.

Gates will open at 4:30 for season ticket members and 5:00pm for the general public on Friday night for the plush cow giveaway to the first 500 fans thanks to Chick-Fil-A Viewmont. The times for the Princess Meet & Greet will not change. Fireworks will follow the second game thanks to Carolina West Wireless and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

The same ticket will be good for both games in Friday's doubleheader.

Fans with tickets from Wednesday's postponed game can exchange their ticket for one of the remaining games in 2026. An upgrade would be required for Saturday's post-game Christian Concert.







Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2026

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