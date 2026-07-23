Thrilling Eighth Inning Helps Howlers to Win over Delmarva

Published on July 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers won their fourth game in a row, using a dramatic eighth inning to supplant the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-4 on Wednesday night.

After a combined three runs through seven innings, the two teams brought seven runs across in the eighth frame. The game was a sloppy affair, with each team committing three errors.

Delmarva struck first in the second inning. After loading up the bases, Felix Amparo delivered a sacrifice fly to center, scoring the runner from third. The Shorebirds left two stranded to end the inning.

In the third, Hill City got their revenge. Dauri Fernandez singled, stole two bases before scoring on a throwing error to third on his swipe of third. Riley Nelson gave the Howlers the lead with an RBI double in the third inning, putting them up 2-1.

Three runs scored for Delmarva in the eighth inning as Stiven Martinez sculled a single to center to plate two. Miguel Rodriguez followed two batters later with an RBI single of his own to give the Shorebirds the two run lead.

However, Hill City was not deterred in the bottom of the frame, striking for four runs and the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Fernandez blooped a double to center that bounced out of the glove of Stiven Martinez, clearing the bases and giving the Howlers the lead.

Cannon Peebles drove home one final run with a single to add some insurance and the two run lead. In the ninth, Delmarva had the tying run aboard, but could not deliver when it counted, giving Hill City the win.

The Howlers and Shorebirds square off for a doubleheader on Thursday with game one starting at 5 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets for the traditional doubleheader can be purchased at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2026

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