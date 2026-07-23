Lack of Hard Contact Dooms Jackets in Salem

Published on July 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







SALEM, VA: Luis Guanipa doubled on the very first pitch of the game Wednesday night, but the Augusta GreenJackets (15-11, 50-42) did not have another extra base hit for the rest of the night as the Salem RidgeYaks (14-12, 39-52) pulled away late in a 9-3 win.

Augusta's offense scuffled throughout the night, and were unable to take advantage of some command deficiencies from Salem starter Christian Foutch. Foutch walked four in less than four innings, including loading the bases in the third, but Augusta was hitless with men in scoring position for the night and could muster just two runs against Foutch.

Salem's bats, on the other hand, had no difficulties, and kept a consistent offensive presence going over their eight offensive innings in the win. The RidgeYaks took the lead in the bottom of the third on a three-run blast from Kleyver Salazar, and never trailed again in the win.

After Richard allowed four runs in four innings, Luis Arestigueta was tasked with keeping Salem within reach, and largely succeeded for two scoreless innings. The Jackets manufactured a run in the top of the sixth as Cody Miller bunted and stole two bags, bringing Augusta within one.

Things unraveled in the final few frames for Arestigueta and Augusta, as the Yaks' bats reheated for a final onslaught. Salem tacked on two in the seventh via RBIs for Andrews Opata and Salazar, adding some cushion to the lead. Arestigueta returned for the 8th, but allowed a leadoff homer to Louis Andujar to end his night. Daniel Brooks followed in relief, and surrendered a two-run blast himself to Ilan Fernandez, who had a career day between his offensive contributions and some brilliant defense.

The Jackets went down quietly in the final few frames against Yermain Ruiz, who picked up his first Single-A save with four strong innings of work. The GreenJackets and RidgeYaks have now each won four games against each other this year, and have four more still to play this week. Landon Beidelschies and Jason Gilman square off on the mound tomorrow in a battle of southpaws, with Augusta hoping to return to the offensive output of Tuesday night against Salem's strongest starter.







Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2026

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