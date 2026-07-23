Charleston Rallies in Ninth to Down Wilson

Published on July 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - For the second consecutive game, the Wilson Warbirds and Charleston RiverDogs batted to a one-run finish but on Wednesday it was Charleston who came up with the timely hit as they walked off the Warbirds 3-2 at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

Wilson (12-12 second half, 48-42 overall) entered the top of the ninth inning trailing by a run but wasted no time finding the tying run when Rylan Mills led off the inning and drove a ball down the right field line that hit off the fair pole, his fourth home run of the season, and evened the game at two.

Charleston (14-12 second half, 51-41 overall) put the winning run on base in the ninth inning when Tom Poole was issued a leadoff walk by Tyler Renz (L, 2-5) and with two out in the frame, Poole was balked to second base and moved to third on a wild pitch.

With the winning run at third, Brendan Summerhill chopped an infield single that allowed Poole to score and give the RiverDogs a 3-2 win.

The RiverDogs started the scoring in the fourth inning on a Brady Marget double which brought Cooper Flemming home for a 1-0 RiverDogs lead.

Wilson quickly responded in the sixth and knotted the score when Alexander Frias laced a double down the left field line to bring Juan Ortuno home with the tying run.

In the bottom of the frame, the RiverDogs responded and regained the lead when Brody Donay single off Tyler Renz for a 2-1 Charleston advantage.

Bryce Shaffer (W, 4-2) pitched three innings out of the bullpen to earn the victory.

The two clubs collide again on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. when Wilson sends right-hander Carlos Carra (2-8, 6.24) to the mound while Charleston will counter with lefty Blake Morgan (5-1, 2.66).







Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.