RiverDogs Bats Stifled by Wilson in 1-0 Loss

Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Efrailin Ramos

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Efrailin Ramos(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Despite a dominant performance on the mound, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 1-0 to the Wilson Warbirds in front of 3,454 fans on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Starter Jacob Kuhn was strong, delivering 3.1 shutout innings while matching a career-high with five strikeouts.

Efrailin Ramos followed in relief with 3.2 scoreless frames while allowing just one hit. In four Single-A appearances this season, Ramos hasn't allowed an earned run and fanned 12.

Wilson broke the scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Rylan Mills drew a bases-loaded walk to cap scoring at 1-0.

The RiverDogs finished the night 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving ten on base.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 50-41 and 13-12 in the second half, while Wilson moved to 48-41, and 12-11 in the second half.

The two return to the Joe on Wednesday for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Fans packed the Joe for the first Dog Day Tuesday in about a month. Doodles could be spotted throughout the ballpark as fans cheered them on during between-inning competitions. Many attendees sported their new "Doodle Dogs" T-shirts, while others visited Pet Helpers along the concourse to meet adoptable puppies. The popular Doodle Puppy Parade drew a packed crowd and was one of the night's biggest highlights.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2026

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