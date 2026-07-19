Wallace Delivers Strong Start, RiverDogs Fall, 9-2

Published on July 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Alex Wallace on the mound

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Alex Wallace on the mound(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Despite an early lead, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 9-2 to the Columbia Fireflies in front of 3,830 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Saturday night.

Alex Wallace was stout, delivering five innings of two runs ball. He fanned six in the process.

The RiverDogs opened scoring in the bottom of the first when Brady Marget lined an RBI single to right to push them ahead 1-0.

Later in the game, Columbia flipped the score in the top of the fourth when Yandel Ricardo launched a two-run shot to right to make it 2-1.

The Fireflies rallied for three more in the sixth, and two more in each of the eighth and ninth innings.

The RiverDogs tallied one more in the eighth when Brendan Summerhill lined an RBI single to left, capping scoring at 9-2.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 49-40 and 12-11 in the second half, while Columbia moved to 45-44, and 11-12 in the second half.

The two return to The Joe tomorrow for the series finale. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 4:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

The RiverDogs transformed The Joe into a tropical paradise for Margaritaville Night, with island vibes taking over the ballpark from first pitch to final out. Jimmy Buffett classics played throughout the stadium as fans soaked in the laid-back atmosphere, while the RiverDogs took the field in vibrant specialty jerseys inspired by the legendary singer-songwriter. Hawaiian shirt giveaways added even more color to the crowd, with fans proudly sporting their new gear all around the ballpark. The celebration carried beyond the stands as a spirited conga line wound its way through the concourse, creating a fun, beach-party atmosphere that had fans of all ages joining in on the festivities.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time.

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Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2026

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