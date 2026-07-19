Woodpeckers Take Series over Augusta Behind Four-Run Rally

Published on July 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - Fayetteville Woodpeckers (44-43, 12-10 2nd Half) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday night and held on late in a 4-3 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets (48-41, 13-10 2nd Half) at Segra Stadium. The victory also clinched the series victory in a shortened three-game set out of the All-Star break.

Augusta grabbed the first lead of the night with two runs against Javier Perez in the top of the fourth. Conor Essenburg connected for a solo homer and Nick Montgomery drove home a run with a double that chased Perez from the game. Grayson Saunier (W, 1-2) closed the frame with a pair of strikeouts before handing the ball off to Charlie Weber in the fifth.

Fayetteville had an instant response with four runs against Augusta starter Derek Vartanian (L, 3-5) in the bottom of the fourth. Juan Sierra, Jadyn Fielder and Hector Salas loaded the bases on two singles and a fielding error. Another fielding error from catcher Tanner Montgomery brought home Fayetteville's first run, then Josh Wakefield connected for a two-run triple to left field that made it 3-2. Wakefield later scored on a wild pitch to cap the four-run rally.

Weber preserved the lead with one of his best relief outings of the season. The right-hander out of St. Louis University tossed four hitless innings and struck out three before handing the ball to Brandon Cassedy (SV, 3) for the save chance.

Cassedy loaded the bases on a single, hit-by-pitch and walk before buckling down and grabbing the save on a sacrifice-fly, lineout to left, and strikeout of Joe Olsavsky. The undrafted free agent out of George Mason has converted all three of his save opportunities this season.

The weekend series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Aubrey Smith opposite Augusta's LHP Carter Holton.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827244/final/wrap







Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2026

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