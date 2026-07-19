Cerda's Five Runs Driven in Tilts Kannapolis Towards Win Saturday Night
Published on July 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers took care of business for the second night in a row, defeating the Pelicans, 6-2, in front of a great crowd at Atrium Health Ballpark.
RHP Alexander Martinez worked a brilliant four innings, giving up just two hits, one walk and striking out five. RHP Choyce Diffey (W, 2-1) earned the win on his birthday with two scoreless frames. RHP Daniel Wright blitzed through the seventh inning in 1-2-3 fashion featuring a strikeout. LHP Jordan Morales was next out of the pen, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing three hits, two runs while striking out four Pelicans. RHP Marco Barrios (S, 6) came in to record the final out, doing so against the first batter he faced.
The Ballers jumped in front against Myrtle Beach with a Derek Cerda RBI single dropping in left field in the bottom of the first inning.
Scoring stopped until the bottom half of the sixth, when Cerda struck again to bring a run across with a sacrifice fly. Another runner later came across on a Pelicans error on the same play.
With two aboard in the bottom of the eighth, Cerda cranked a three-run homer to the top of the berm to extend the Ballers lead and drive in his fifth run of the game.
Myrtle Beach tacked on two runs in the top of the ninth inning on Derniche Valdez and Derik Alcantara RBI singles.
The Ballers search for the shortened series sweep tomorrow against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, with Kannapolis' starter still to be determined.
The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.
Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2026
- RidgeYaks Rally Past Shorebirds, Even Series with 10-5 Victory - Salem RidgeYaks
- Guerrero's Late Homer Lifts 'Dads - Hickory Crawdads
- Woodpeckers Take Series over Augusta Behind Four-Run Rally - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Cerda's Five Runs Driven in Tilts Kannapolis Towards Win Saturday Night - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Pelicans Clipped by Cannon Ballers 6-2 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- FredNats Drop Doubleheader, Lose a Series for the First Time in 98 Days - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Woodpeckers Take Series over Augusta Behind Four-Run Rally - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Pelicans Clipped by Cannon Ballers, 6-2 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Wallace Delivers Strong Start, RiverDogs Fall, 9-2 - Charleston RiverDogs
- Sloppy Fourth Inning Leads Augusta to Loss in Fayetteville - Augusta GreenJackets
- Hickory Claims Series from Wilson with Eighth Inning Homer - Wilson Warbirds
- Delmarva Drops Game 2 to RidgeYaks - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Hammond Becomes Fourth Firefly to Notch 5-Hit Game - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 7.18 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- Cerda's Five Runs Driven in Tilts Kannapolis Towards Win Saturday Night
- Cannon Ballers Open Weekend with Complete Team Win over Pelicans Friday
- The Bumpy Road Back: Nick McLain's Journey of Injury and Perseverance
- Country Music Star Kameron Marlowe Coming Home to Kannapolis
- Boughton's Homer Helps Break Cold Snap for Ballers in Saturday Win over Fireflies