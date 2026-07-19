Cerda's Five Runs Driven in Tilts Kannapolis Towards Win Saturday Night

Published on July 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers took care of business for the second night in a row, defeating the Pelicans, 6-2, in front of a great crowd at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Alexander Martinez worked a brilliant four innings, giving up just two hits, one walk and striking out five. RHP Choyce Diffey (W, 2-1) earned the win on his birthday with two scoreless frames. RHP Daniel Wright blitzed through the seventh inning in 1-2-3 fashion featuring a strikeout. LHP Jordan Morales was next out of the pen, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing three hits, two runs while striking out four Pelicans. RHP Marco Barrios (S, 6) came in to record the final out, doing so against the first batter he faced.

The Ballers jumped in front against Myrtle Beach with a Derek Cerda RBI single dropping in left field in the bottom of the first inning.

Scoring stopped until the bottom half of the sixth, when Cerda struck again to bring a run across with a sacrifice fly. Another runner later came across on a Pelicans error on the same play.

With two aboard in the bottom of the eighth, Cerda cranked a three-run homer to the top of the berm to extend the Ballers lead and drive in his fifth run of the game.

Myrtle Beach tacked on two runs in the top of the ninth inning on Derniche Valdez and Derik Alcantara RBI singles.

The Ballers search for the shortened series sweep tomorrow against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, with Kannapolis' starter still to be determined.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2026

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