Country Music Star Kameron Marlowe Coming Home to Kannapolis

Published on July 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Before he was selling out concerts and climbing the country music charts, Kameron Marlowe called Kannapolis home. On Saturday, July 18, the hometown country star will return to celebrate his roots during a special appearance at Atrium Health Ballpark, coinciding with the release of an exclusive collaboration with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers through Official League's Local Legends Collection.

The Official League's Local Legends Collection returns in 2026 with its biggest lineup to date, featuring collaborations between celebrated artists and their hometown Minor League Baseball clubs. Each collection is designed in collaboration with the artist and club to celebrate the people, places, and communities that helped shape their journey. The result is a one-of-a-kind capsule collection created specifically for fans.

A Kannapolis native, Kameron Marlowe has partnered with the Cannon Ballers to create a limited-edition Official League's Local Legends Collection that blends his rising country music career with the hometown pride and spirit of the Ballers. The full collection will officially be released on Saturday, July 18.

The collaboration comes at an exciting time in Marlowe's career. This week, his hit single "No Need For Leavin" debuted at No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a career milestone for the Kannapolis native. Fans will also be among the first to celebrate the release of his brand-new song, "Makin' Me A Liar," which becomes available beginning July 10.

Beginning today, fans will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Kameron Marlowe VIP Package through the Cannon Ballers Online Team Store. The package is available in limited quantities and includes:

- One of two exclusive hats from the Kameron Marlowe Official League's Local Legends Collection

- A ticket to the July 18 Cannon Ballers game

- Access to a VIP Meet & Greet with Kameron Marlowe at Atrium Health Ballpark prior to the July 18 baseball game

In addition to the VIP experience, all fans attending the July 18 game between the Cannon Ballers and Myrtle Beach Pelicans will have the opportunity to see Marlowe participate in several pregame festivities. Kameron will sit down for a special pregame interview, throw out a ceremonial first pitch, and perform the National Anthem prior to the 7:00 p.m. scheduled start time of the baseball game. While fans may have additional opportunities to interact with Marlowe throughout the night, the exclusive VIP package remains the only guaranteed meet-and-greet opportunity.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kameron back home to Kannapolis and celebrate this incredible collaboration," said Matt Millward, General Manager of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. "The Official League's Local Legends Collection is all about honoring hometown connections, and Kameron's story perfectly embodies what makes this community special. We can't wait for our fans to experience this unique partnership and enjoy a memorable evening at the ballpark."

The Kameron Marlowe VIP Package and tickets for the July 18 Cannon Ballers baseball game are available now.

Whether you're a longtime Kameron Marlowe fan, a devoted Cannon Ballers supporter, or simply proud to call Kannapolis home, this evening promises to be an unforgettable celebration of community, music, and baseball.







Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2026

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