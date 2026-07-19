Sloppy Fourth Inning Leads Augusta to Loss in Fayetteville

Published on July 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: Adiel Melendez and Carter Lovasz combined for four hitless innings in relief, but the Augusta GreenJackets (13-10, 48-41) came up short in a late comeback attempt as they stranded the tying run at third in the ninth to hand the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-10, 44-43) a 4-3 win.

The GreenJackets have now lost five straight games for the first time this year, and have dropped back-to-back games against Fayetteville for the first time after taking five of six games from the Woodpeckers in April. The Jackets have been outscored 35-15 in this stretch, and have been held to four runs or fewer in each of the last four games.

Augusta did have strong offense in the top of the fourth, forcing starter Javier Perez into an earlier exit and taking their lone lead so far this series. Conor Essenburg began the frame with a moonshot of a home run beyond the left field berm, and Nick Montgomery added to the lead with an RBI double that chased Perez from the game.

Augusta's lead would not last, as things unraveled quickly in the bottom of the same inning. Fayetteville methodically dismantled Derek Vartanian, receiving some help from the defense to set the stage. A pair of soft singles and two errors brought the Woodpeckers within a run, before Josh Wakefield sliced a liner beyond the reach of Hayden Friese for a two-run triple and the lead. Wakefield rushed home on a wild pitch in the next at bat, and the Woodpeckers had a lead they would not relinquish.

Melendez and Lovasz gave the GreenJacket offense a chance late, but it was not until the ninth that Augusta truly threatened. The comeback seemed ripe for the taking after Augusta loaded the bases in the ninth with no outs against Brandon Cassedy, putting the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Cooper McMurray did his job with a sacrifice fly to the fence in center, coming up about five feet shy of a grand slam. But neither Junior Garcia nor Joe Olsavsky could bring the tying run home from third, as Cassedy got Garcia to pop up and Olsavsky to strike out to neutralize the Jackets' hopes.

Now officially in the midst of the season's longest skid, the GreenJackets have just one more chance this weekend to steady the ship before departing Fayetteville. Tomorrow brings a 5:05 getaway game with Carter Holton on the mound, looking to bounce back after allowing a career-high nine hits last week against Hickory. Aubrey Smith has the ball for Fayetteville, having been much better as a starter than reliever this year.







Carolina League Stories from July 18, 2026

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