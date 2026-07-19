Delmarva Drops Game 2 to RidgeYaks
Published on July 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (32-57, 9-14) were defeated by the Salem RidgeYaks (37-51, 12-11) on Saturday night, 10-5.
After a scoreless first inning, the Shorebirds took the lead in the second on a two-run single by Jose Perez. Moments later, Perez scored on a two-out error by Avinson Pinto, extending the lead to 3-0.
The RidgeYaks scored their first run on a two-out RBI single by Justin Barry in the bottom of the inning, making it 3-1.
In the fourth, the RidgeYaks used three straight hits to take the lead, starting with a two-run single by Avison Pinto, followed by an RBI single by Anderson Fermin, putting Salem ahead 4-3.
They scored three more times in the fifth, capitalizing on a two-out error and a two-run single by Anderson Fermin, extending their advantage to 7-3.
They added three more runs in the sixth, including a two-run homer by Franklin Primera (1) and an RBI triple by Louis Andujar, to put Delmarva down 10-3.
The Shorebirds attempted to battle back in the eighth, scoring twice on an RBI double by Miguel Rodriguez and a run-scoring single by Adriander Mejia, trimming the deficit to 10-5.
However, that's as close as Delmarva could get, as they fell to the RidgeYaks 10-5, ending the Shorebirds' three-game winning streak.
Jose Bello (1-3) was the winning reliever for Salem, while Jason Shockley (0-2) took the loss for Delmarva.
The series wraps on Sunday as the Shorebirds aim for a series win in the rubber match as Dalton Neuschwander takes the mound against Leighton Finley for the RidgeYaks. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM.
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