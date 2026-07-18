Shorebirds Score Season-High 14 Runs in First Game out of the All-Star Break

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (32-56, 9-13) returned from the All-Star break with an offensive explosion as they topped the Salem RidgeYaks (36-51, 11-11) 14-14.

Junior Aybar first put Delmarva in the lead with a two-out RBI single in the second inning, scoring Andres Nolaya and making it 1-0.

Salem quickly tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI triple by Anderson Fermin.

The Shorebirds went back in front in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Jaiden Lo Re that scored DJ Layton, making it a 2-1 game.

The lead was short-lived again as the RidgeYaks scored twice in the third, on a sacrifice fly by Louis Andujar and an RBI double by Avison Pinto, to take their first lead at 3-2.

However, Delmarva flipped the game on its head with its most explosive inning of the season. Jaiden Lo Re got it started with a two-run single, giving the Shorebirds the lead back at 4-3. That was followed by a bases-loaded hit by pitch with Miguel Rodriguez at the plate, making it 5-3. An error allowed another run to score as Jordan Sanchez touched home, extending the advantage to 6-3. Another bases-loaded hit by pitch to Junior Aybar, plus a wild pitch, gave Delmarva an 8-3 edge. Félix Amparo concluded the inning with a two-run single, putting the Shorebirds in front 10-3.

The RidgeYaks slowly chipped away at the deficit, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Avinson Pinto, cutting Delmarva's lead to 10-5.

Jordan Sanchez (6) got one of those runs back with a solo home run in the sixth, putting the Shorebirds back up by six at 11-5.

In the seventh, Salem scored three more runs on an RBI double by Avinson Pinto and a two-run single by Anderson Fermin, making it 11-8.

The Shorebirds added a run back on a two-out error by Louis Andujar, allowing Jaiden Lo Re to score and put Delmarva ahead 12-8.

Jordan Sanchez drove home two more important insurance runs in the ninth with a two-run double, putting the Shorebirds in front 14-8. The 14 runs were a season-high for a single game this season.

Salem made it interesting in the bottom half when Louis Andujar (3) hit a three-run homer, cutting the deficit in half, but that's as close as the RidgeYaks would get, as Luis Beltrán recorded the final outs to secure a 14-11 win for the Shorebirds.

Stephen Still (2-4) earned the win in relief, with Luis Beltrán (1) getting the final two outs to notch his first save. Jay Almer (1-5) was the losing reliever for Salem.

Delmarva seeks a fourth straight win overall on Saturday as Christian Rodriguez takes the mound against Ethan Walker for the RidgeYaks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.