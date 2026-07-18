Woodpeckers Return from All-Star Break with Win over Augusta

Published on July 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-43, 11-10 2nd Half) returned home to Segra Stadium out of the All-Star break and edged out a 3-2 win over the Augusta GreenJackets (48-40, 13-9 2nd Half) Friday Night. With the win, Fayetteville once again enters a tie for first place in the Carolina League north division.

Arturo Flores provided the game-winning swing with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. German reached base with a single, stole second and third base, then scored on Flores' go-ahead line drive into left field. It marked Flores' 42nd RBI of the season, now the most on the club following the promotion of Anthony Huezo.

The Woodpeckers pieced together a bullpen effort in the win, using five different pitchers to hold Augusta to just two singles. Nick Potter fired two perfect innings in the start, Juan Fraide pitched a scoreless third, Jagger Beck surrendered one run over two innings, Ryan Forcucci retired the side in order in the sixth, then Rafael Gonzalez (W, 1-1) closed the game with three innings of relief.

Waner Luciano provided Fayetteville's first run with a sacrifice-fly in a two-run bottom of the first inning. Jadyn Fielder made it 2-0 when being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Fielder made his Astros organization debut on Friday after being acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers during the All-Star break and went 0-for-2 with two hit-by-pitches and an RBI.

The three-game weekend series continues on Saturday night with first pitch set for 7:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Javier Perez opposite Augusta's RHP Derek Vartanian.







Carolina League Stories from July 17, 2026

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