Four-Game Win Streak Ends in Delmarva Defeat

Published on June 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-36, 5-3 2nd Half) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night, surrendering four runs in the top of the fourth to the Delmarva Shorebirds (26-48, 3-5 2nd Half) and trailing for the remainder of the night in an 8-3 defeat at Segra Stadium.

Fayetteville held the lead across the first three innings of the game on an Xavier Neyens solo homer in the bottom of the first inning and an RBI single from German Ramirez in the third that made it 2-0. Neyens' home run was his 11th of the season and registered a 110.5 MPH exit velocity off of the bat.

Rafael Gonzalez (L, 0-1) worked three scoreless innings in the start before running into trouble in the top of the fourth. Four Shorebirds scored on a Raylin Ramos sacrifice-fly, an Andres Nolaya RBI single and a two-run double from Edwin Amparo.

Jordan Sanchez broke the game open in the top of the eighth with a three-run homer off Jesus Carrera. Waner Luciano provided the final run for Fayetteville with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The series and homestand concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start RHP Aubrey Smith and Delmarva will counter with LHP Stephen Still.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827247/final/wrap







Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2026

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