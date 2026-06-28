Five-Run Seventh Inning Dooms Pelicans, Fall to RidgeYaks, 8-5

Published on June 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Salem, VA - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-4, 31-41) fell to the Salem RidgeYaks (3-5, 28-45) 8-5 at Carilion Clinic Field on Saturday night. With the loss, the Pelicans still lead the week-long series 3-2.

Myrtle Beach held a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh when Salem mounted a rally. Avinson Pinto and Andrews Opata walked to start the frame. Two batters later, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. In the ensuing at-bat, Louis Andujar roped a two-run single which tied the game up at 5-5. Andruw Musett followed with a single to put runners on first and second. The next batter Anderson Fermin reached on a throwing error that allowed Andujar to score, which gave the RidgeYaks a 6-5 lead. Then D'Angelo Ortiz lined a two-run single to extend Salem's advantage to 8-5.

The score was tied 3-3 heading into the top of the seventh when the Pelicans offense took the lead. Derniche Valdez singled and later scored on a triple by Edward Vargas that was coupled with a fielding error, which scored Vargas to give the Birds a 5-3 lead.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the fourth. With one out, Valdez and Vargas singled to put a runner in scoring position. The next batter Ezequiel Pena smacked an RBI single to give the Birds a 1-0 lead. After Darlyn De Leon worked a walk to load the bases, Alexis Hernandez drew a walk which brought home Vargas to extend the score to 2-0.

Salem responded in the bottom of the fourth. Skylar King worked a leadoff walk and then stole second and third base. The next batter Andujar peppered an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The RidgeYaks jumped in front in the bottom of the fifth. Givian Sirvania singled and advanced to second on an errant pickoff move and then stole third base. A batter later Pinto was walked and then swiped second base. Then King stepped up and singled home Sirvania and Opata which gave Salem a 3-2 lead.

The Pelicans tied the game up in the top of the sixth. Pena led off with a single and then stole second. Alexey Lumpuy followed with an RBI single to knot the game at 3-3.

RHP Adam Bates (2-4, 8.06 ERA) received the win for the RidgeYaks. RHP Henry Cone (1-1, 7.90) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Joey Gartrell (S, 1) received the save for the RidgeYaks.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their away series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Sunday, June 28 with First pitch slated for 4:05 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 3.50) gets the start for Myrtle Beach. LHP Jason Gilman (0-2, 3.03) will start for Salem.

The Pelicans Radio Network will have live coverage of the game from Carilion Clinic Field. Birds Broadcaster Joey Robertson will be live at 3:50 P.M. EST. with the Pelicans pregame show. Tune in with this link: https://www.milb.com/myrtle-beach/fans/audio-listen-live

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets

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Five-Run Seventh Inning Dooms Pelicans, Fall To RidgeYaks 8-5 Valdez tallies three-hit night with triple in loss

SALEM, Va. (June 27, 2026). - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-4, 31-41) fell to the Salem RidgeYaks (3-5, 28-45) 8-5 at Carilion Clinic Field on Saturday night. With the loss, the Pelicans still lead the week-long series 3-2.

Myrtle Beach held a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh when Salem mounted a rally. Avinson Pinto and Andrews Opata walked to start the frame. Two batters later, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. In the ensuing at-bat, Louis Andujar roped a two-run single which tied the game up at 5-5. Andruw Musett followed with a single to put runners on first and second. The next batter Anderson Fermin reached on a throwing error that allowed Andujar to score, which gave the RidgeYaks a 6-5 lead. Then D'Angelo Ortiz lined a two-run single to extend Salem's advantage to 8-5.

The score was tied 3-3 heading into the top of the seventh when the Pelicans offense took the lead. Derniche Valdez singled and later scored on a triple by Edward Vargas that was coupled with a fielding error, which scored Vargas to give the Birds a 5-3 lead.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the fourth. With one out, Valdez and Vargas singled to put a runner in scoring position. The next batter Ezequiel Pena smacked an RBI single to give the Birds a 1-0 lead. After Darlyn De Leon worked a walk to load the bases, Alexis Hernandez drew a walk which brought home Vargas to extend the score to 2-0.

Salem responded in the bottom of the fourth. Skylar King worked a leadoff walk and then stole second and third base. The next batter Andujar peppered an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The RidgeYaks jumped in front in the bottom of the fifth. Givian Sirvania singled and advanced to second on an errant pickoff move and then stole third base. A batter later Pinto was walked and then swiped second base. Then King stepped up and singled home Sirvania and Opata which gave Salem a 3-2 lead.

The Pelicans tied the game up in the top of the sixth. Pena led off with a single and then stole second. Alexey Lumpuy followed with an RBI single to knot the game at 3-3.

RHP Adam Bates (2-4, 8.06 ERA) received the win for the RidgeYaks. RHP Henry Cone (1-1, 7.90) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Joey Gartrell (S, 1) received the save for the RidgeYaks.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their away series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Sunday, June 28 with First pitch slated for 4:05 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 3.50) gets the start for Myrtle Beach. LHP Jason Gilman (0-2, 3.03) will start for Salem.

The Pelicans Radio Network will have live coverage of the game from Carilion Clinic Field. Birds Broadcaster Joey Robertson will be live at 3:50 P.M. EST. with the Pelicans pregame show. Tune in with this link: https://www.milb.com/myrtle-beach/fans/audio-listen-live

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets

[Joey Robertson.jpg] >

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Five-Run Seventh Inning Dooms Pelicans, Fall To RidgeYaks 8-5 Valdez tallies three-hit night with triple in loss

SALEM, Va. (June 27, 2026). - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-4, 31-41) fell to the Salem RidgeYaks (3-5, 28-45) 8-5 at Carilion Clinic Field on Saturday night. With the loss, the Pelicans still lead the week-long series 3-2.

Myrtle Beach held a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh when Salem mounted a rally. Avinson Pinto and Andrews Opata walked to start the frame. Two batters later, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. In the ensuing at-bat, Louis Andujar roped a two-run single which tied the game up at 5-5. Andruw Musett followed with a single to put runners on first and second. The next batter Anderson Fermin reached on a throwing error that allowed Andujar to score, which gave the RidgeYaks a 6-5 lead. Then D'Angelo Ortiz lined a two-run single to extend Salem's advantage to 8-5.

The score was tied 3-3 heading into the top of the seventh when the Pelicans offense took the lead. Derniche Valdez singled and later scored on a triple by Edward Vargas that was coupled with a fielding error, which scored Vargas to give the Birds a 5-3 lead.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the fourth. With one out, Valdez and Vargas singled to put a runner in scoring position. The next batter Ezequiel Pena smacked an RBI single to give the Birds a 1-0 lead. After Darlyn De Leon worked a walk to load the bases, Alexis Hernandez drew a walk which brought home Vargas to extend the score to 2-0.

Salem responded in the bottom of the fourth. Skylar King worked a leadoff walk and then stole second and third base. The next batter Andujar peppered an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The RidgeYaks jumped in front in the bottom of the fifth. Givian Sirvania singled and advanced to second on an errant pickoff move and then stole third base. A batter later Pinto was walked and then swiped second base. Then King stepped up and singled home Sirvania and Opata which gave Salem a 3-2 lead.

The Pelicans tied the game up in the top of the sixth. Pena led off with a single and then stole second. Alexey Lumpuy followed with an RBI single to knot the game at 3-3.

RHP Adam Bates (2-4, 8.06 ERA) received the win for the RidgeYaks. RHP Henry Cone (1-1, 7.90) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Joey Gartrell (S, 1) received the save for the RidgeYaks.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their away series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Sunday, June 28 with First pitch slated for 4:05 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 3.50) gets the start for Myrtle Beach. LHP Jason Gilman (0-2, 3.03) will start for Salem.

The Pelicans Radio Network will have live coverage of the game from Carilion Clinic Field. Birds Broadcaster Joey Robertson will be live at 3:50 P.M. EST. with the Pelicans pregame show. Tune in with this link: https://www.milb.com/myrtle-beach/fans/audio-listen-live

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets

[Joey Robertson.jpg]

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Five-Run Seventh Inning Dooms Pelicans, Fall To RidgeYaks 8-5

Valdez tallies three-hit night with triple in loss

SALEM, Va. (June 27, 2026). - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-4, 31-41) fell to the Salem RidgeYaks (3-5, 28-45) 8-5 at Carilion Clinic Field on Saturday night. With the loss, the Pelicans still lead the week-long series 3-2.

Myrtle Beach held a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the seventh when Salem mounted a rally. Avinson Pinto and Andrews Opata walked to start the frame. Two batters later, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. In the ensuing at-bat, Louis Andujar roped a two-run single which tied the game up at 5-5. Andruw Musett followed with a single to put runners on first and second. The next batter Anderson Fermin reached on a throwing error that allowed Andujar to score, which gave the RidgeYaks a 6-5 lead. Then D'Angelo Ortiz lined a two-run single to extend Salem's advantage to 8-5.

The score was tied 3-3 heading into the top of the seventh when the Pelicans offense took the lead. Derniche Valdez singled and later scored on a triple by Edward Vargas that was coupled with a fielding error, which scored Vargas to give the Birds a 5-3 lead.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the fourth. With one out, Valdez and Vargas singled to put a runner in scoring position. The next batter Ezequiel Pena smacked an RBI single to give the Birds a 1-0 lead. After Darlyn De Leon worked a walk to load the bases, Alexis Hernandez drew a walk which brought home Vargas to extend the score to 2-0.

Salem responded in the bottom of the fourth. Skylar King worked a leadoff walk and then stole second and third base. The next batter Andujar peppered an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The RidgeYaks jumped in front in the bottom of the fifth. Givian Sirvania singled and advanced to second on an errant pickoff move and then stole third base. A batter later Pinto was walked and then swiped second base. Then King stepped up and singled home Sirvania and Opata which gave Salem a 3-2 lead.

The Pelicans tied the game up in the top of the sixth. Pena led off with a single and then stole second. Alexey Lumpuy followed with an RBI single to knot the game at 3-3.

RHP Adam Bates (2-4, 8.06 ERA) received the win for the RidgeYaks. RHP Henry Cone (1-1, 7.90) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Joey Gartrell (S, 1) received the save for the RidgeYaks.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their away series against the Salem RidgeYaks (Single-A Boston Red Sox) on Sunday, June 28 with First pitch slated for 4:05 P.M. at Carilion Clinic Field. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 3.50) gets the start for Myrtle Beach. LHP Jason Gilman (0-2, 3.03) will start for Salem.

The Pelicans Radio Network will have live coverage of the game from Carilion Clinic Field. Birds Broadcaster Joey Robertson will be live at 3:50 P.M. EST. with the Pelicans pregame show. Tune in with this link: https://www.milb.com/myrtle-beach/fans/audio-listen-live

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets

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Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2026

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