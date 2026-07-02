Early Inning Woes Ground Pelicans in 6-2 Loss to Crawdads

Published on July 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-7, 31-44) dropped game two of the six-game series to the Hickory Crawdads (10-1, 44-31) 6-2 at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday evening.

Hickory started the scoring in the top of the first. Marco Argudin drew a walk and then moved to second base a pitch later. In the ensuing at-bat, Paulino Santana roped an RBI single to give the Crawdads a 1-0 advantage.

The Crawdads added to their lead in the top of the second. Daniel Flames led off the inning with a single. A batter later Braylin Morel cranked a two-run home run which extended Hickory's lead to 3-0. After Sebastian Baquera singled and then advanced on an errant pickoff throw to first, Argudin lined an RBI single which moved the score to 4-0.

Hickory tacked on two more runs in the top of the third. Santana was walked and then moved to third on a double from Angel Arredondo. The next batter Marcos Torres grounded out which brought in Santana to score, giving the Crawdads a 5-0 advantage. A batter later Deward Tovar snapped an RBI single to increase the lead to 6-0.

The score stayed 6-0 until the bottom of the ninth when the Pelicans offense attempted a rally. Derniche Valdez singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Jose Silva. The next batter Jairo Diaz peppered an RBI double to erase the shutout. Edward Vargas followed with a groundout that brought home Silva to cut the deficit to 6-2.

RHP Moises Morales (6-2, 3.88 ERA) received the win for the Crawdads. RHP David Bracho (1-2, 5.87) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their two-week homestand on Thursday night, July 2 against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-5, 3.50) is set to start for the Pelicans. RHP Jesus Laflaise (1-5, 4.88) gets the ball on the hill for the Crawdads.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 1, 2026

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