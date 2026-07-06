Pelicans Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short, Drop Series Finale 3-2 to Crawdads

Published on July 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6-9, 33-46) despite outhitting the Crawdads, fell 3-2 in the week-long series finale to the Hickory Crawdads (12-3, 46-33) at Pelicans Ballpark on Sunday night. With the loss, the Pelicans also drop the series 4-2.

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Birds started to mount a rally. Derniche Valdez laced a leadoff single and later scored on an RBI double from Geuri Lubo, which made the score 3-2. The Pelicans would strand the tying run on second to end the game.

Hickory started the scoring in the top of the second. Angel Arredondo worked a leadoff walk and then came around to score on an RBI double from Marcos Torres to give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead. With Torres on third, Deward Tovar hit a sacrifice fly that scored Torres to move the lead to 2-0.

The Crawdads added to the lead in the third. Sebastian Baquera roped a double and then advanced to third on a groundout from Yolfran Castillo. The next batter Marco Argudin hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Baquera to make the score 3-0.

Myrtle Beach answered in the bottom of the fifth. Lubo was walked to leadoff the inning. A batter later, Edward Vargas smacked a single to advance Lubo to third. Then Darlyn De Leon hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-1.

RHP JD McReynolds (5-2, 3.38 ERA) received the win for the Crawdads. RHP Noah Edders (0-3, 3.77) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. LHP Louis Marinaro (S,7) received the save.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before continuing the second leg of their two-week homestand on Tuesday night, July 7 against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Single-A Washington Nationals). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. Both teams starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2026

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