Delmarva Returns to Win Column with Big Offensive Night

Published on June 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (26-48, 3-5) ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday with an 8-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-36, 5-3).

Xavier Neyens (11) wasted no time putting the Woodpeckers on the board in the first inning, belting a solo home run to make it 1-0 Fayetteville.

The Woodpeckers extended their lead to 2-0 in the third on an infield single by German Ramirez with two outs, scoring Neyens from third base.

Battling an offensive slump all week, the Shorebirds finally broke through in the fourth with a big inning, scoring four runs on three hits. Raylin Ramos started the rally with a sacrifice fly that scored Miguel Rodriguez. Andrés Nolaya then singled to tie the game. Edwin Amparo capped the frame with a two-run double, giving Delmarva a 4-2 lead.

In the sixth, Braylon Whitaker pushed the Shorebirds' lead to 5-2 with an RBI single, scoring Edwin Amparo, who had just tripled.

With the score still 5-2 in the eighth, Jordan Sanchez (6) delivered three insurance runs with a no-doubt home run to right field, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead of the night at 8-2.

Fayetteville scored one run in the eighth inning on an RBI double by Waner Luciano, but that's as close as they'd get. The Shorebirds' bullpen allowed just one run over 6.1 innings to secure their first win of the series, 8-3.

Kailen Hamson (4-4) was the winning reliever for Delmarva, while Fayetteville starter Rafael Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss.

Delmarva will seek a second straight win to end the series on Sunday, with Stephen Still making his second start of the week against Aubrey Smith. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 27, 2026

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