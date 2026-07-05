Lumpuy's Four-Hit Night Not Enough, Pelicans Pinched by Crawdads, 7-4, on Independence Day

Published on July 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6-8, 33-45) dropped game five of the week-long series to the Hickory Crawdads (11-3, 45-33) in front of 5,369 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Independence Day. With the loss, the Pelicans fall behind in the series against the Crawdads 3-2.

Pelicans' outfielder Alexey Lumpuy went 4-5 with a home run and two RBI's in the game. It was the first time that Lumpuy has registered a four-hit performance since July 10, 2025, when he hit for the cycle.

Down to Hickory 1-0 in the bottom of the third, the Pelicans offense tied the score on a solo home run from Lumpuy (6).

The Pelicans took the lead in the fourth inning. Yahil Melendez and Edward Vargas led off the frame with singles. Jose Silva followed with a two-run single to give the Birds a 3-1 lead. With runners on first and second, Lumpuy smacked an RBI single to give Myrtle Beach a 4-1 advantage

RHP Brody McCullough turned in a solid performance in his second minor league rehab assignment start. McCullough tossed five innings of one-run ball while racking up five strikeouts.

Myrtle Beach was ahead 4-1 heading into the top of the sixth, when Hickory started to mount their comeback. Yolfran Castillo worked a leadoff walk and then and then moved second on a single from Marco Argudin. After Paulion Santana drew a walk, Deward Tovar hit a sacrifice fly that scored Castillo to make the score 4-2. In the next at-bat, Daniel Flames reached on a fielding error that allowed Argudin to score which cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Crawdads took the lead in the top of the seventh. Braylin Morel was walked and then moved to second when Sebastian Baquera was plunked. Following a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position, Castillo reached on an error to load the bases. Then Argudin hit a sacrifice fly which scored the tying run. After Castillo stole second and Santana drew a walk, a passed ball brought home Baquera to give Hickory a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Flames walked and then scored on an RBI double from Marcos Torres to extend the lead to 6-4. With Torres on third, Morel hit a sacrifice fly that made the game 7-4.

Hickory started the scoring in the top of the first when Angel Arredondo roped an RBI single to give the Crawdads an early 1-0 lead.

RHP Jormy Nivar (4-0, 2.08 ERA) received the win for the Crawdads. RHP Henry Cone (1-2, 7.63) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their two-week homestand on Sunday night, July 5 against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers). First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 3.46) is set to start for the Pelicans. RHP Evan Siary (2-2, 4.26) gets the ball on the hill for the Crawdads.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.