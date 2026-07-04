Lumpuy's Three-Run Blast Powers Birds Past Crawdads, 4-2
Published on July 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6-7, 33-44) took a 4-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads (10-3, 44-33) at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday evening. With the win, the Pelicans have evened the weeklong series against the Crawdads 2-2.
Myrtle Beach got the scoring started in the bottom of the third. Jose Silva led off the inning with a single, his first hit as a Pelican. A batter later Alexis Hernandez singled to move Silva to second. In the following at-bat, Alexey Lumpuy (5) jacked a three-run home run to give the Pelicans a 3-0 advantage.
The Pelicans extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Darlyn De Leon singled and then scored on an RBI double from Alexis Hernandez which made the score 4-0.
Hickory responded in the top of the sixth. Marcos Torres doubled and then stole third base. A batter later Deward Tovar struck out but was retired at first on a putout by the catcher which scored Torres to cut the deficit to 4-1.
In the top of the ninth, Hickory attempted to mount a rally, but it was shut down by the Birds. Tovar drew a leadoff walk and then advanced to third on a single from Daniel Flames. Curley Martha followed by grounding into a double play which scored Tovar to trim the score to 4-2.
LHP Hayden Frank was brilliant out of the bullpen, tossing three innings of one-run ball while racking up five strikeouts.
RHP Daniel Avitia (2-1, 3.51 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Daniel Keaney (1-1, 2.57) was tagged with the loss for the Crawdads. RHP Sam Mettert (S,1) received the save.
Myrtle Beach will continue their two-week homestand on Saturday night, July 4 against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Brody McCullough (0-0, 3.00) is set to start for the Pelicans. LHP Aidan Deakins (5-0, 2.19) gets the ball on the hill for the Crawdads.
For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets
Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Lombardi Regains Single-A Strikeout Lead in 8-3 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- FredNats Hit Four Home Runs to Compliment Excellent Pitching in 8-3 Win Over Fireflies - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Lumpuy's Three-Run Blast Powers Birds Past Crawdads, 4-2 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Howlers Shut out in Loss to Fayetteville - Hill City Howlers
- Augusta Can't Overcome Early Hole in Loss to Salem - Augusta GreenJackets
- Delmarva Falls to Charleston to Begin Independence Day Weekend - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Two-Out Hitting Powers Kannapolis over Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
- Aybar's Career Day Leads Charleston to Dominant 9-3 Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Fredericksburg 7.3 - Columbia Fireflies
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