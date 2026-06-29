Pelicans Drop Series Finale to RidgeYaks in Walk-Off Fashion 7-6

Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-5, 31-42) fell to the Salem RidgeYaks (4-5, 29-45) 7-6 in walk-off fashion at Carilion Clinic Field on Sunday evening. With the loss, the Pelicans split the week-long series 3-3.

With the score tied 6-6 entering the bottom of the ninth, Salem mounted a rally. D'Angelo Ortiz was walked and then Givian Sirvania was brought in to pinch-run. After Sirvania stole second base, Ilan Fernandez and Justin Barry drew walks to load the bases. The next batter Starlyn Nunez smacked a walk-off RBI single to give the Yaks a 7-6 win.

Trailing the RidgeYaks 6-4 in the top of the ninth with two outs and a runner on first, Yahil Melendez (2) smashed a game-tying home run.

Salem started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Andrews Opata singled and then stole second. The next batter Skylar King hit an RBI double to give the Yaks a 1-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the top of the third. Henniel Alcala led off the inning with a walk and then moved to second on a single from Edward Vargas. After a wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position. Michael Carico walked to load the bases. Then Logan Poteet drew a walk which scored Alcala to tie the game at 1-1.

The RidgeYaks took the lead again in the fourth. Kleyver Salazar walked and then moved to third on a single by Louis Andujar. Anderson Fermin followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to give the Yaks a 2-1 lead.

The Pelicans tied the game in the top of the sixth. Melendez worked a walk and then moved to third on a double from Geuri Lubo. The next batter Alcala ripped an RBI single to knot the score at 2-2.

Myrtle Beach took the lead in the top of the seventh. Alexis Hernandez was walked and then moved to second on a single from Carico. In the ensuing at-bat, Poteet grounded into a forceout coupled with a throwing error which scored Hernandez to make the game 3-2.

The RidgeYaks jumped back out in front in the bottom of the seventh. Anderson Fermin doubled and then moved to third on a single from Ortiz. Fernandez followed with a two-run double, which put him on third on the relay throw, to give Salem a 4-3 lead. In the next at-bat, a wild pitch scored Fernandez to extend the Yaks lead to 5-3.

In the top of the eighth, the Pelicans cut the deficit to 5-4. Vargas walked and later moved to third on a throwing error. While Hernandez was hitting, a passed ball scored Vargas.

Salem tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Opata lined a leadoff single and then scored on an RBI double from Salazar which made the score 6-4.

LHP Nicolas De La Cruz (3-3, 5.34 ERA) received the win for the RidgeYaks. RHP Aiden Moffett (1-2, 7.71) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before starting a two-week homestand on Tuesday night, June 30th against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers). First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. Both teams probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2026

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