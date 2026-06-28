Big Innings Guide Wilson to Sunday Victory

Published on June 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Wilson Warbirds opened a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back as they beat the Fredericksburg Nationals 10-7 to earn a split of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

In the first inning Wilson (4-5 second half, 40-35 overall) began the scoring with a Juan Ortuno RBI single which was followed by a Frederi Montero double and a Kevin Garcia sacrifice fly to chase Trevor Williams (L, 0-1) from the game. The Warbirds added the final first inning run on a wild pitch for a 4-0 lead after the opening frame.

Fredericksburg (5-4 second half, 51-24 overall) answered back with two runs in the bottom of the first thanks to a Luke Dickerson double and a Dashyll Tejeda sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Nationals pulled another run closer in the third when Juan Cruz grounded out to plate a run.

In the sixth, Wilson finally broke through with another four-run frame. With two outs and the bases loaded, Montero laced a ball past the first basemen to bring home two and stretch the lead to 6-3. One batter later, Filippo Di Tuiri guided a soft fly ball into shallow centerfield for another two-run hit and an 8-3 Wilson advantage.

After Fredericksburg cut the lead to four, Ortuno answered again with a seventh inning double for a 9-4 margin.

Fredericksburg had another answer in the eighth when Manuel Cabrera sent a high fly ball the just scrapped across the wall for a two-run home run to cut the Wilson lead to 9-6.

The Warbirds would respond in the ninth, loading the bases with one out before Ortuno drew a walk to stretch the lead to 10-6.

Jarrette Bonet (W, 5-4) worked five innings out of the bullpen, allowing three runs and fanning three to earn the win.

Fredericksburg mounted a charge in the bottom of the ninth as the first two men reached base with back-to-back singles then, with two outs, Rafael Ramirez Jr. lined a base hit to bring home a run to make it 10-7. However, on the play Ramirez was thrown out attempting to reach second and end the game, preserving the 10-7 victory for the Warbirds.

Sunday's victory gave Wilson their ninth consecutive series without a loss.

The Warbirds return home on Tuesday night to open a six-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2026

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