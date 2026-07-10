Fayetteville's Seven-Run Inning Downs Wilson

Published on July 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds allowed their largest inning of the season as a seven-run sixth inning boosted Fayetteville to a 11-1 victory on Thursday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Fayetteville (42-41, 10-8 second half) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a Hector Salas sacrifice fly that scored Waner Luciano.

Wilson (45-39, 9-9 second half) responded in the fourth inning, with Jose Anderson crushing his 18th home run off the scoreboard in left-center field to tie the game at one.

In the sixth, Fayetteville took command, scoring a whopping seven runs with two outs. The damage began on a three-run homer from Arturo Flores, pushing Fayetteville ahead 4-1. Big knocks from Reylin Perez, German Ramirez, and Xavier Neyens also drove in runs, increasing the lead to 8-1.

The Woodpeckers tacked on three more across the last two innings to secure an 11-1 victory.

Carlos Carra (L, 2-8) surrendered the lead and thus took the loss for Wilson. Ryan Mathieson (W, 8-0) earned the win, and Adam Shoemaker (S, 1) recorded his first save of the year.

The teams will play again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. LHP Joey Broughton (0-0, 2.48) will make the start for Wilson against RHP Javier Perez (6-3, 3.10). Tickets for the game are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2026

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