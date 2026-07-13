Warbirds Demolish Woodpeckers in Series Finale
Published on July 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds crushed two home runs on their way to a 18-1 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday afternoon at Wilson Ballpark.
In a continued game from yesterday, Fayetteville (42-43, 10-10 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single from Carlos Cauro.
Wilson (47-39, 11-9 second half) needed only two batters to take the lead in the bottom of the first. After the leadoff man Juan Ortuño was plunked by a pitch, Alexander Frias slammed his second home run as a Warbird to push Wilson ahead 2-1.
In the bottom of the second inning, Rylan Mills led off with a single and came around to score two batters later when Kevin Garcia bashed a home run to left field, increasing the lead to 4-1.
Wilson's biggest inning came in the bottom of the fourth, with the team already ahead 4-1. The Warbirds scored the first two runs of the frame on a two-run knock from Filippo Di Turi. Wilson added another on a Fayetteville error and pushed across a fourth run with a Pedro Ibarguen RBI single to left field. After just four innings, Wilson was cruising with an 8-1 lead.
Leading 15-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Jose Anderson provided the exclamation point, belting his 21st home run of the season to drive in another three and secure an 18-1 win.
Joshua Quezada (W, 4-2) took the win for the Warbirds, and Jesus Carrera (L, 0-4) was the losing pitcher.
The Warbirds have a couple of days off for the All-Star break and will return to action Friday at 7:00 p.m. on the road against the Hickory Crawdads.
Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2026
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- Fireflies Surrender Five in 10th to Fall 8-4 - Columbia Fireflies
- Former RiverDogs Shine at Futures Game as Flewelling Earns MVP Honors - Charleston RiverDogs
- Warbirds Demolish Woodpeckers in Series Finale - Wilson Warbirds
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