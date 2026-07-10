Shorebirds and Cannon Ballers July 9 Game Postponed Due to Weather
Published on July 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: Due to inclement weather, Thursday's July 9 game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has been postponed.
The two teams will now play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, July 10, starting at 4:05 PM. Both games will be seven innings long. Gates will open to the public at 3:30 PM. Fans with tickets to the July 10 game do not need to do anything as you will have the same seat for both games.
For fans with tickets to the July 9 game that has been postponed, you can exchange your ticket for any other Shorebirds 2026 game for equal or lesser value. To exchange your tickets, please contact the Shorebirds Box Office at 410-219-3112.
Thank you for your understanding and Go Shorebirds!
Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Phillips Strong in Debut, RiverDogs Fall 7-3 - Charleston RiverDogs
- Howlers Even Series Behind Caceres Blast, 4 RBIs - Hill City Howlers
- Shorebirds and Cannon Ballers July 9 Game Postponed Due to Weather - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Country Music Star Kameron Marlowe Coming Home to Kannapolis - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Salem 7.9 - Columbia Fireflies
- Pelicans Outlast Nationals 11-8 in Slugfest - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delmarva Shorebirds Stories
- Shorebirds and Cannon Ballers July 9 Game Postponed Due to Weather
- Delmarva's Valiant Comeback Effort Falls One Run Short
- Shorebirds' Offense Goes Quiet in Defeat to Kannapolis
- Shorebirds Finish Independence Day Weekend with a Shutout Win over Charleston
- RiverDogs Jump on Shorebirds Early in a Lopsided Defeat