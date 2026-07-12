Warbirds, Woodpeckers Suspended After Three Batters

Published on July 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - Due to unplayable field conditions, Saturday night's contest between the Wilson Warbirds and Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Wilson Ballpark has been suspended after just three batters.

Fayetteville put runners on the corners with just one out before the heavy rain began in the top of the first inning.

The game will resume Sunday at 1:05 p.m. and be played in its entirety, with gates opening at 12:00 p.m. Sunday's originally scheduled game has been canceled.

Any fan with tickets for Saturday or Sunday's game can redeem them for any remaining regular-season Warbirds home game by visiting wilsonwarbirds.com, the stadium box office, or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2026

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