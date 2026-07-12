RiverDogs Rally Back, Fall in Extras in 5-4 Defeat to Howlers

Published on July 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Dominic Fritton

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Dominic Fritton(Charleston RiverDogs)

Lynchburg, VA - Despite a late comeback, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 5-4 in ten innings to the Hill City Howlers on Saturday night at City Stadium.

Dominic Fritton delivered another quality start, completing six innings while allowing three runs (one earned). On the road trip, he has allowed two earned runs across 14.1 innings of work (1.26 ERA).

Hill City jumped in front in the bottom of the second when Yeiferth Castillo stole third and scored on an errant throw that rolled into left field.

The RiverDogs responded in the top of the fourth by loading the bases ahead of Yirer Garcia who sent a sacrifice fly to center that evened the score at 1-1.

After the Howlers punched back with a run in the bottom of the fourth, the tug-of-war affair continued in the top of the sixth when Angel Mateo knotted the game at 2-2 with an RBI single to right.

The Howlers took a 3-2 advantage in the bottom of the same frame and ultimately carried the lead into the ninth.

However, Charleston rallied again when pinch hitter Tom Poole opened the frame with a single to left. Down to their final out, Brody Donay lined an RBI single to right to tie the game at 4-4.

The RiverDogs took the lead in the top of the tenth when Brady Marget delivered an RBI ground out to make it 5-4.

In the bottom of the same frame, the Howlers surged for two runs, highlighted by a walk-off single from Castillo. Charleston is now 2-3 in extra-inning games this year.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 48-38 and 11-9 in the second half, while Hill City moved to 36-50, and 5-15 in the second half. The two return to the diamond tomorrow for the series with first pitch slated for 2:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2026

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