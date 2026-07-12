Ramirez Cue Shot Leads Fireflies to Walk-Off Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Angel Ramirez of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Angel Ramirez of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Angel Ramirez played hero as the Fireflies battled back to score four runs in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Salem RidgeYaks 9-8 Saturday Night at Segra Park.

Stone Russell and Yandel Ricardo drew back-to-back one out walks to load the bases for Columbia. With two outs, Connor Rasmussen lined a single to left to score Sean Gamble, who was the placed runner to start the inning and Russell, which cut Salem's lead to 8-7. Next, Jhosmmel Zue drew a walk to load the bases. With Angel Ramirez at the plate, Harry Blum (L, 2-3) tossed a wild pitch that scored Ricardo to tie the game.

After that, Ramirez played a cue shot off the bag at third to bring Rasmussen around to win the game 9-8. It was Columbia's second walk-off win of the season. Zue had a walk-off double vs Hickory May 16.

Dash Albus (W, 3-2) allowed a lead-off RBI single to Kleyver Salazar to score the placed runner Franklin Primera from second, granting the RidgeYaks a 6-5 lead. After back-to-back strikeouts, Henry Ramos miscaught a fly ball in left to allow Avinson Pinto to reach and leave runners at second and third. D'Angelo Ortiz came through with a two RBI two out single to push Salem ahead 8-5 before the Fireflies came to the plate.

Darwin Rodriguez dominated Salem with 6.2 innings of one-run baseball. He missed matching a career-best in innings pitched by one out while striking out five RidgeYaks to keep Columbia in the lead.

Salem got back into the game after Yeri Perez and Andy Basora gave up a combined four runs over 2.1 innings.

Columbia got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. Connor Rasmussen drew a lead-off walk and stole second base. After that, he advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a 6-2 fielder's choice off the bat of Angel Ramirez. Next, Henry Ramos lifted a fly ball to deep center past Staryln Nunez. The batted ball rolled all the way to the wall and allowed Ramos to sprint for an inside-the-park homer to give the Fireflies a 3-0 advantage. It was Ramos' fifth homer of the season.

The Fireflies got insurance in the bottom of the seventh. Jhosmmel Zue and Angel Ramirez hit back-to-back one-out doubles to left-center to push Columbia in front 4-1. Next, Henry Ramos dribbled a ball to second that Givian Sirvania kicked into the outfield to allow Ramirez to motor home to score Columbia's fifth run of the contest.

Ethan Walker pitched well in his return to the Carolina League after a stint on the Injured List. The southpaw struck out four over three innings without allowing a run before transferring the ball to Jason Gilman and the Salem RidgeYaks bullpen.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Salem RidgeYaks tomorrow afternoon at Segra Park at 1:05 pm. RHP Ryan McDonagh (1-2, 4.42 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Salem counters with righty Jose Bello (0-3, 3.44 ERA).

Tomorrow is the final day of the Fireflies' Capital City Bombers Weekend Celebration presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. The team will don Bombers throwback uniforms, have special video messages from former Bombers on the videoboard and will close out the game with kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Fans can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2026

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