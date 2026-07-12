Cespedes's Three-Run Blast Pushes Birds Past Nationals, 8-7, on Champion Forward Night

Published on July 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-11, 36-48) took game five against the Fredericksburg Nationals (10-10, 56-30) 8-7 in front of 4,013 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday night. With the win, the Pelicans lead the weeklong series 3-2.

Myrtle Beach trailed Fredericksburg 7-5 in the bottom of the eighth when the Birds mounted a rally. Jose Silva started the frame with a walk and then moved to second on a wild pitch. After Jairo Diaz worked a walk, Ivan Cespedes (2) smashed a go-ahead three-run home run to give the Pelicans an 8-7 lead and eventually the win.

Pelicans Right-hander Noah Edders was stoic on the mound, fanning seven batters over four-and-a thirds innings of work.

The Frednats started the scoring in the top of the second. With Juan Cruz on second base and Elian Soto on first after drawing walks, an errant throw down to second on a double steal brought home Cruz to give the Frednats an early 1-0 lead.

The Pelicans tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second. Silva drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an RBI double from Geuri Lubo.

Myrtle Beach took the lead in the bottom of the third. Alexis Hernandez (2) launched a solo home run to make the score 2-1. Alexey Lumpuy followed with a double and then scored on an RBI triple from Derniche Valdez to extend the lead to 3-1. A batter later, Silva hit an RBI single to bring home Valdez which stretched the lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the fifth the Birds tacked on another run. Hernandez walked and then moved to third on a single from Lumpuy. The next batter Valdez hit a sacrifice fly that scored Hernandez to move the score to 5-1.

The Frednats started their comeback in the top of the fifth. Dashyll Tejeda was walked and then scored on an RBI single from Brady Cerkownyk to cut the deficit to 5-2. Manuel Cabrera followed with an RBI single to trim the score to 5-3.

In the top of the sixth, Hunter Hines cranked a solo home run (7) to bring the Nationals to within a run 5-4.

The Nationals grabbed control of the game in the seventh. Tejeda led off with a double and then scored on a game-tying RBI single from Cerkownyk. A few batters later, Luke Dickerson mashed a go-ahead two-run homer to give the Frednats a 7-5 lead.

RHP Edwardo Melendez (4-2, 3.04) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Ike Buxton (0-1, 12.00) was tagged with the loss and a blown save for the Nationals.

Myrtle Beach concludes their two-week homestand on Sunday night, July 12 against the Fredericksburg Nationals (Single-A Washington Nationals). First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Daniel Avitia (2-1, 3.51) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. LHP Merritt Beeker (0-0, 0.00) gets the ball for the Frednats.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.