Shorebirds Shut out Cannon Ballers Behind Rodriguez's Masterpiece

Published on July 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (30-56, 7-13) shut out the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (44-42, 11-9) 8-0 on Saturday night.

The Shorebirds took the lead in the opening inning on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Sanchez, scoring Braylon Whitaker to make it 1-0.

In the third, Delmarva increased its lead on Félix Amparo's (1) first home run as a Shorebird. Jordan Sanchez drove home his second run of the game with a groundout as Whitaker scored again, making it 3-0.

Jose Perez (7) hit a two-run home run in the sixth, putting the Shorebirds ahead 5-0.

Christian Rodriguez delivered another sensational start for Delmarva, matching his career high by throwing seven scoreless innings, striking out four, and allowing just five hits.

The offense added more runs in the eighth on an RBI double by Adriander Mejia, his first RBI in a Delmarva uniform. Andrés Nolaya (4) then hit the Shorebirds' third homer of the night, a two-run shot that put them ahead 8-0.

Delmarva's bullpen finished the job after Rodriguez departed, with Adrian Heredia throwing a scoreless eighth and Luis Beltrán striking out the side to complete the Shorebirds' second shutout of the homestand and their fourth of the season in an 8-0 victory.

Christian Rodriguez (5-4) earned his second consecutive win, while Kannapolis starter Alexander Martinez (1-6) took the loss.

The Shorebirds look to close out the series with a win on Sunday, with Dalton Neuschwander taking the mound in a rematch against Truman Pauley for the Cannon Ballers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2026

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