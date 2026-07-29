Tuesday's July 28 Game against Crawdads Postponed Due to Weather

Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: Due to inclement weather, Tuesday's July 28 game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Hickory Crawdads has been postponed.

The two teams will now play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, July 29, starting at 5:05 PM. Both games will be seven innings long. Gates will open to the public at 4:30 PM. Fans with tickets to the July 29 game do not need to do anything, as you will have the same seat for both games.

For fans with tickets to the July 28 game that has been postponed, you can exchange your ticket for any other Shorebirds 2026 game for equal or lesser value. To exchange your tickets, please contact the Shorebirds Box Office at 410-219-3112.







Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.