Early Miscues Haunt Delmarva in Defeat
Published on July 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-61, 12-18) were defeated by the Hill City Howlers (42-54, 11-19) on Sunday afternoon, 10-6.
The Howlers scored three times in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead, using an RBI single by Riley Nelson, a passed ball, and a sacrifice fly from Jose Pirela.
Hill City scored three more runs in the second on an RBI single by Gabriel Rodriguez and a critical two-out error that allowed two runs to score, making it 6-0.
Delmarva began its comeback in the third when an RBI groundout by Stiven Martinez scored Miguel Rodriguez, making it a five-run game at 6-1.
In the fifth, the Howlers countered with two runs on RBI singles by Jose Pirela and Jhorvic Abreaus, putting Delmarva behind 8-1.
Andrés Nolaya got one of those runs back with a run-scoring single in the sixth, trimming the deficit to 8-2.
After the Howlers scored twice in the eighth inning, the Shorebirds mounted a final-innings rally, beginning with an RBI double by Stiven Martinez. Moments later, Elvin Garcia doubled home two runs to make it 10-5. An RBI single by Luis Almeyda pulled the Shorebirds to 10-6, with the tying run on deck. However, Jose Perez grounded out to end the game, giving Hill City a 10-6 win in the finale.
Angel Perez (5-3) earned the win in relief, while Delmarva starter Brayan Orrantia (0-7) took the loss.
The Shorebirds return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Hickory Crawdads, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.
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