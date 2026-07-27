Cermak Homers, RiverDogs Fall in Series Finale with Wilson

Published on July 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Jacob Kuhn

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Jacob Kuhn(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Despite an early lead, the Charleston RiverDogs fell 6-3 in their series finale with the Wilson Warbirds, infront of 3,358 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday night.

The RiverDogs opened scoring in the the bottom of the fourth when Ryan Cermak blasted a solo shot to left to make it 1-0. Including his time in the Florida Complex League, he has homered four times in his rehab assignment.

Later in the frame with Brendan Summerhill at third, Wilson catcher Kevin Garcia blocked a pitch in the dirt. In the process of trying to corral the baseball, he used his helmet to grab it, leading to a balk that scored Summerhill to extend the lead to 2-0.

However, in the top of the sixth, the Warbirds pushed across five runs to jump out to a 5-2 advantage.

After they added another in the top of the seventh, the RiverDogs tacked on one in the bottom of the frame when Alberth Palma rolled an RBI groundout to third, capping scoring at 6-3.

Big league rehabber Manuel Rodriguez set the tone with a scoreless inning. Jacob Kuhn followed with four scoreless frames.

With the loss, the RiverDogs fell to 53-42 and 16-13 in the second half, while Wilson moved to 49-45, and 13-15 in the second half.

After a day off Monday, the RiverDogs travel to Myrtle Beach to begin a six-game series against the Pelicans. First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

The Joe embraced its evil side for Villains Night, as some of the most recognizable villains took over the ballpark. Families had the chance to meet their favorite bad guys throughout the concourse, while villain-themed promotions and in-game entertainment kept the mischievous fun going all evening. Plenty of fans, especially kids, got into the spirit by showing up dressed as their favorite villains.

After the game, children flooded the field for the always-popular Run the Bases, putting the finishing touch on another memorable Sunday at The Joe.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2026

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