Cermak's Heroics Lead Charleston to Tenth Walk-Off Victory this Season

Published on July 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs celebrate Ryan Cermak's winning hit

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs celebrate Ryan Cermak's winning hit(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs erased a ninth-inning deficit on Saturday night, as Ryan Cermak lined a walk-off single to center field to lift the club to a 7-6 victory over the Wilson Warbirds before 3,536 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The victory marked Charleston's 10th walk-off win of the season, the fifth time the club has reached double digits since at least 2005. They are one shy of matching the highest single-season total over that span, with 11 in 2005.

After a rocky start, Aidan Haugh settled in, tossing six innings of four run ball while fanning five. Yereny Teus earned his fifth win of the year after delivering two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth innings.

After Wilson jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, the RiverDogs evened the score in a hurry. After loading the bases, minor-league rehabber Justyn-Henry Malloy stepped to the plate and demolished a grand slam to left to tie the game at 4-4. The homer marked the first grand slam of the season for the RiverDogs.

With two outs in the sixth, Angel Mateo barreled a triple to left ahead of Felix Cotes who grounded a go-ahead RBI single to right to make it 5-4.

The Warbirds tallied runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings to jump in front 6-5.

However, the RiverDogs rallied again in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with two outs. With two outs, Cermak pounded a two-run single to center to score Cotes and Nicandro Aybar to win the game.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 53-41 and 16-12 in the second half, while Wilson fell to 48-45, and 12-15 in the second half. The two return to the Joe on Sunday for game six of the series. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 4:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Marvel Night turned The Joe into a superhero headquarters as Spider-Man and other fan-favorite heroes roamed the concourse, posed for photos, and joined in on games between innings. Fans packed the ballpark to see the RiverDogs take the field in custom Spider-Man jerseys, while the first 1,000 through the gates scored a Spider-Man Funko Pop giveaway The fun continued after the final out with one of the night's most unique traditions: "webbing the park." Fans were each given strands of webbing and launched them across the stadium, creating the look of Spider-Man's webs stretching throughout The Joe. The evening wrapped up with the specialty jersey auction benefiting Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, putting the finishing touch on a fun-filled night for superhero fans of all ages.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2026

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