FredNats Drop Pitchers Duel 2-1, Split Series With Fayetteville

Published on July 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped a pitchers duel to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2-1 in the series finale to split the first full series after the all star break.

RHP Alexander Meckley had a strong start, throwing 3.2 perfect innings in his third appearance back with the team. Meckley allowed back to back singles to start the 5th inning and was pulled. RHP Gus Hughes came in, in relief and allowed both inherited runners to score.

The FredNats finally broke through the shutout in the bottom of the 8th. Rafael Ramirez Jr walked to lead off the inning, was moved to second by a Jamison Jones single, then got to third on a Jordan Williams sacrifice bunt. Manny Cabrera brought Ramirez across with a sacrifice fly. The FredNats then stranded runners in scoring position in the 7th, and 9th, unable to bring the tying run home.

With the loss, the FredNats split the series with the Woodpeckers, but still lead the season series 8-4. These teams will meet again in Fayetteville one more time this season. The FredNats hit the road next week to take on the Wilson Warbirds at Wilson Ballpark for the first time ever. First pitch on Tuesday is a 6:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2026

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