Nick Peoples Grand Slam Lifts FredNats to 6-4 Win Over Woodpeckers
Published on July 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals picked up back to back wins for the first time in two weeks, taking down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6-4 on Barbie Night.
Fayetteville scored the games first run as Juan Sierra hit an RBI single to bring home Kevin Alvarez. Fredericksburg responded right way though, as in the bottom of the 1st Coy James hit his team leading 14th home run to even the score. An inning later, Brady Cerkownyk hit his first full season homer to put the FredNats up 2-1.
With the game tied at two in the 4th, Jordan Williams and Cerkownyk came through with the FredNats first two non home run hits. Rafi Ramirez then walked to load the bases. Nick Peoples, a day after his 22nd birthday then hit a grand slam, his second of the season, to put the FredNats up 6-2.
The Woodpeckers would add on one more run in the 6th and one in the 9th, but couldn't put any crooked numbers on the board.
With the win, the FredNats picked up their 60th victory of the year. They'll look to make it a winning streak tomorrow as well as a series win. RHP Alexander Meckley is set to start against RHP Charlie. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 1:35 PM.
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