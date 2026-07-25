FredNats Put Together a Complete Performance, Beat Woodpeckers 4-1

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals put together a complete performance today in a 4-1 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to even the series up a 2-2.

For just the second time in the seventh game of this home stand, the FredNats scored the games first runs. In the bottom of the 2nd, Juan Cruz lead off the inning with a walk. After an Elian Soto single and Jordan Williams walk, the FredNats had the bases loaded with no outs. Jamison Jones and Manny Cabrera both came through with sacrifice flies to make it 2-0 after two innings.

Both pitching staffs looked very strong early, and those were the only runs through the first five innings of the game. Landon Harmon, Washingtons 3rd round pick last year and the 11th ranked prospect in the Nationals system, made his first start in three months and was great, allowing just one hit in two innings. Behind him, LHP Juan Reyes made his Single-A debut, and was spectacular, throwing five innings, allowing just one run, with seven strikeouts and no walks on just 65 pitches. LJ Waco and Jackson Dannelly pitched the final two innings to close the game out.

With the lead just 2-1, the FredNats needed some insurance runs, and in the bottom of the 6th Elian Soto came through. The 20-year-old hit his second homer of the season, his first at home, with Cruz on first to double the teams run total and make it 4-1.

With the win, the FredNats tie the series up a two games a piece. They'll look to clinch a series split tomorrow. RHP Marlon De La Cruz is scheduled to start against RHP Javier Perez. First pitch from Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

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