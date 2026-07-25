Pelicans Split Twin Bill with Crawdads on Friday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







HICKORY, NC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (10-17, 37-54) split the twin bill against the Hickory Crawdads (19-7, 53-37) at L.P Frans Stadium on Friday night. The Pelicans currently trail the Crawdads 2-1 in the weeklong series.

Game One

After seven innings, the score was still deadlocked at zero until the top of the eighth when the Pelicans offense ignited. Jose Silva started the inning on second base as the extra-innings runner. With one out, Edward Vargas smacked a go-ahead RBI single to give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead. After a wild pitch advanced Vargas to third, Alexis Hernandez roped an RBI single to increase the score 2-0.

Hickory attempted to mount a rally in the bottom of the eighth. Yolfran Castillo started the frame on second and quickly moved to third on a wild pitch. The next batter Marco Argudin hit a sacrifice fly which scored Castillo to cut the deficit in half 2-1.

RHP David Bracho (2-2, 6.39) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Luimy Munoz (3-1, 1.73) was tagged with the loss for the Crawdads. RHP Yoendris Gonzalez (S,1) got the save for Myrtle Beach.

Game Two

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the first. Alexey Lumpuy led off the inning with a single. After Lumpuy stole second, Ethan Conrad cranked an RBI double to give the Pelicans an early 1-0 advantage.

Hickory tied the game in the bottom of the third. Castillo reached on a groundout and later swiped second. A batter later Jay McQueen lined an RBI single to knot the game up at 1-1.

The Crawdads took the lead in the sixth. Pablo Guerrero and Paulino Santana singled to start the inning off. In the ensuing at-bat, Guerrero scored on a wild pitch which gave the Crawdads a 2-1 lead and eventually the win.

LHP Louis Marinaro (5-2, 4.21) received the win for the Crawdads. RHP Sam Mettert (0-2, 7.71) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Rangers) at L.P Frans Stadium on Saturday July 25. First pitch is slated for 5:00 PM. RHP Noah Edders (0-4, 4.29) gets the nod for the Pelicans. RHP Jesus Lafalaise (1-5, 4.32) starts on the mound for the Crawdads.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

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