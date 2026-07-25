Shorebirds Offense Stays Hot; Howlers Fall on Friday

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Two big innings downed the Hill City Howlers as the Delmarva Shorebirds pulled out the 9-1 win on Friday night.

The game was played throughout nasty weather, which caused difficulties for Hill City pitchers. Ryan Prager struggled through several rain-filled innings early in the game as he was settled with a frustrating loss.

The Howlers capitalized on a defensive miscue by the Shorebirds to get on the board in the first inning. A slow roller from Riley Nelson caused problems for Jaiden Lo Rey and with his throw going wide, Dauri Fernandez could score from third.

The rain began to pick up in the fourth inning, causing havoc for Ryan Prager. Jordan Sanchez picked up an RBI single to tie the game. Then, on the first pitch after a short delay to repair the mound, Andres Nolaya blasted a three-run homer to give Delmarva the 4-1 lead.

Delmarva piled on in the seventh as Jaiden Lo Re brought home two early in the inning. Stiven Martinez followed suit with two of his own on a grounder to right before Nolaya picked up his fourth RBI of the night with a single, pushing the lead to 9-1.

Hill City remained quiet until the bottom of the ninth where they scratched across three runs without picking up a hit. Reiner Herrera was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, driving home one. A wild pitch followed to score another before a grounder to first by Jhorvic Abreus scored the third and final run for the Howlers.

Game five of the series between Hill City and Delmarva continues on Saturday evening at City Stadium with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

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