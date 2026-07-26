DeSanto Stuns in Howlers Win over Delmarva

Published on July 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers snapped their three-game losing streak by knocking off the Delmarva Shorebirds, 8-4, on Saturday night.

Ryan DeSanto pitched a gem for his second victory of the season. His 6.1 IP was the longest outing by a Howlers starter this season, he also picked up five strikeouts in the win.

Hill City struck first in the first frame as Reiner Herrera drove home a run on a fielder's choice, scoring Jonathan Martinez from third.

Delmarva got going in the third inning as Felix Amparo plated a run with a double before scoring himself on a fielder's choice, giving the Shorebirds the lead.

The scoreboard would flip again in the third inning. Aggressive baserunning from Jonathan Martinez and Cannon Peebles allowed a run to score on the double from Peebles. Herrera created a splash with his second homer of the series, a majestic blast to right field, plating two and giving Hill City the 4-2 advantage.

The Shorebirds got one back in the fourth as Miguel Rodriguez drove home Elvin Garcia from second with a single.

Herrera continued his strong night in the fifth inning as he lined a single to right field, scoring two more runs and bringing his game total to five. Despite grounding into a double-play, Riley Nelson would drive home a run of his own, giving Hill City the 7-3 lead.

Jhorvic Abreus doubled in the sixth inning to tack on another run, pushing the Howlers lead to five.

Delmarva got one run back in the ninth as Junior Aybar drove one home with a sacrifice fly, trimming the Howler lead to four. However, it was too little, too late, as Hill City kept their hopes for a series split alive.

The Howlers and Shorebirds wrap up their series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2026

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