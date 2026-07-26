Van Dam Start, Vanek Power Gives Fireflies 5-1 Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Shane Van Dam

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Shane Van Dam(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies used a quality start from Shane Van Dam and a two-homer game from JC Vanek to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-1 Saturday night at Segra Park. Columbia has taken the first five games against Kannapolis and will try for the series sweep tomorrow evening at Segra Park at 5:05 pm.

Shane Van Dam (W, 3-6) worked a career start. The righty spun a career-best 6.2 innings with a career-high seven strikeouts. He allowed only one run off four hits before transferring the ball to Dash Albus who struck out Adrian Gil with runners on first and second to send it to the stretch.

After that, Brandon Herbold and Yeri Perez both spun an inning without allowing a run to close out the game.

Columbia got on the board first again Saturday. Jhosmmel Zue walked to lead-off the frame and then JC Vanek pummeled a 411 foot homer to right-center to push Columbia to a 2-0 lead. It was Vanek's team-leading ninth round-tripper of the season.

His next at-bat, Vanek did it again. This time he smacked an opposite field homer to jump-start the fourth inning for Columbia. It's Vanek's second multi-homer game of the season. After that, Hyungchan Um walked and Roni Cabrera hustled a double to put runners on first and second for Angel Ramirez. Ramirez lifted a single to left to plate Um and Cabrera to give Columbia a 5-0 advantage.

Kannapolis got on the board in the fifth inning. Alexander Albertus cracked his third homer of the season, a solo shot to left, to cut Columbia's lead to 5-1.

The Cannon Ballers sent out a few pitching debuts for the game. Nick Pinto (L, 0-1) came back for his first Carolina League start after Tommy John surgery and allowed two runs over three innings in the loss. After that, Kendry Garcia allowed three runs in as many innings in his first Carolina League game before Grant Cleavinger and Andrew Berg threw scoreless innings in their professional debuts after both were signed as undrafted free agents.

Yandel Ricardo closed out the night 0-2 with two walks at the plate, which ended his multi-hit game streak tied for Shervyen Newton for a franchise-best six-consecutive games.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-3, 3.44 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Alexander Martinez (1-6, 5.36 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Women in Sports Night at Segra Park. Join the team as they honor the women who have paved the way for the next generation. After the game the team will also host a post-game autograph session thanks to E.F. Martin and kids can run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2026

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