Howlers End Delmarva's Win Streak at Three

Published on July 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-60, 12-17) were defeated by the Hill City Howlers (41-54, 10-19) on Saturday, 8-4.

The Howlers scored first on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Reiner Herrera, bringing home Jonathan Martinez to make it 1-0.

In the third, Delmarva tied the game with an RBI double by Félix Amparo. He scored moments later on a run-scoring fielder's choice from Braylon Whitaker as Amparo beat the throw to home plate, giving the Shorebirds a 2-1 advantage.

Hill City went back in front in the bottom half, with an RBI double by Cannon Peebles tying the game, followed by a two-run homer by Reiner Herrera (4) that gave Hill City a 4-2 lead.

Delmarva got one of those runs back in the fourth on an RBI single by Miguel Rodriguez, scoring Elvin Garcia from second base, making it 4-3.

In the fifth, the Howlers scored three runs on a two-run single by Herrera, and a double play brought a third run home, giving them a 7-3 edge.

Another run scored in the sixth on an RBI double by Jhorvic Abreaus, extending their lead to its largest at 8-3.

The Shorebirds managed one run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Junior Aybar, but that was as close as Delmarva could get in an 8-4 loss.

Ryan Desanto (2-1) earned the win as the starter, while Dalton Neuschwander (1-9) took the loss for Delmarva.

The series and road trip wrap up on Sunday where the Shorebirds will need to win to take the series and secure a winning record on the nine-game trip. Brayan Orrantia gets the ball in the finale against Erigaldi Perez for Hill City. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2026

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