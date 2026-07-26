Pelicans Trapped by Crawdads 4-3 in Walk-Off Loss

Published on July 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







HICKORY, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (10-18, 37-55) lost to the Hickory Crawdads (20-7, 54-37) at L.P Frans Stadium on Saturday evening. The Pelicans currently trail the Crawdads 3-1 in the weeklong series.

The Pelicans led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 10th when the Crawdads mounted the walkoff rally. With Yolfran Castillo starting the inning on second, Jay McQueen drew a walk on a passed ball which moved Castillo to third. The next batter Marco Argudin laced an RBI double to tie the game up at 3-3. McQueen was then pinch ran for by Curley Martha. In the ensuing at-bat, Pablo Guerrero grounded to second base and on a throwing error, Martha came around to score the winning run, 4-3.

The score was tied 2-2 heading into the top of the 10th. Edward Vargas started the inning on second base and later advanced to third on a single from Alexey Lumpuy. The next batter Alexis Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly that brought in Vargas which gave the Birds a 3-2 lead.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the first. Lumpuy worked a walk and then moved to second on a single from Hernandez. Following a double steal, Eli Lovich hit a sacrifice fly that scored Lumpuy which gave the Birds a 1-0 advantage.

Hickory tied the game in the bottom of the first. McQueen and Argudin lined singles to start the inning. With two outs, Paulino Santana hit an RBI single to score the tying run.

The Pelicans scored again in the top of the third courtesy of a solo home run from Lumpuy (7) which made the score 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Crawdads tied the game up at 2-2 on a solo home run from Castillo (5).

RHP Wily Villar (4-3, 4.38) received the win for the Crawdads. RHP Edwardo Melendez (4-3, 2.96) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their six-game roadtrip against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Rangers) at L.P Frans Stadium with a double-header on Sunday July 26. First pitch is slated for 1:00 PM. RHP Yoendris Gonzalez (1-0, 2.21) gets the nod for the Pelicans. RHP Daniel Keaney (2-1, 4.26) starts on the mound for the Crawdads in game one. Both starting pitchers for game two have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2026

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