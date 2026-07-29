Four-Run Seventh Inning Sinks Pelicans, Fall to RiverDogs 6-2 in Series Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (11-20, 38-57) dropped game one of the Sonic Highway 17 showdown to the Charleston RiverDogs (17-13, 55-42) at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Pelicans now trail in the weeklong series 0-1.

With the score tied 2-2 heading into the top of the seventh, the RiverDogs took control of the ballgame. J.D. Gonzalez roped an RBI double and then moved to third on a groundout in the next at-bat. The next batter Cooper Flemming laced an RBI single to give the 'Dogs a 3-2 lead. Ryan Cermak followed with a ground ball forceout that allowed Cermak to reach base. After Cermak stole second, Brady Marget hit an RBI double to increase the lead to 4-2. After the next two batter drew walks to load the bases, Brody Donay hit a bloop two-run single which moved the score to the 6-2.

Charleston started the scoring in the top of the first. Flemming and Cermak singled to start the frame. Marget followed with a RBI single to put the Dogs ahead 1-0.

The RiverDogs added another run in the top of the sixth. Cermak led off with a double and then Marget walked. Following a Brendan Summerhill walk, Dean Moss hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Cermak to move the lead to 2-0.

Myrtle Beach tied the game up in the bottom of the sixth. Alexis Hernandez singled and then moved to third on a throwing error. A batter later, Eli Lovich smacked an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1. After a double steal was executed, a wild pitch brought home Lovich to score the tying run 2-2.

LHP Dominic Fritton (4-5, 4.90) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Freddy Rodriguez (0-1, 16.88) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday, July 29 against the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays). First pitch is at 7:05 PM. RHP Anhuar Garcia (1-0, 3.07) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. LHP Blake Morgan (4-1, 2.53) gets the start for the RiverDogs.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.