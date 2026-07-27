Cruz Launches First Homer, Pelicans Split Doubleheader Versus Crawdads

Published on July 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







HICKORY, N.C. (July 26, 2026). - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (11-19, 38-56) split the doubleheader to the Hickory Crawdads (20-9, 54-39) at L.P Frans Stadium on Sunday afternoon, taking game one 4-1, and falling in game two. The Pelicans fall in the weeklong series 4-2.

Game One

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the second on an RBI single from Derik Alcantara to give the Birds an early 1-0 advantage.

The Pelicans added to their lead in the top of the seventh. Fernando Cruz (1) led off the inning with a solo home run to increase the lead to 2-0. Then a few batters later with a runner on base, Edward Vargas (1) launched his homer of the season to make the score 4-1.

Hickory scored one run in the bottom of the seventh on an Angel Arredondo (8) solo home run, which made the final score 4-1.

RHP Riely Hunsaker (3-2, 5.37) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Daniel Keaney (2-2, 3.91) was tagged with the loss for the Crawdads. RHP Anhuar Garcia (S,1) received the save.

Game Two

The Pelicans fell 9-2 in the second game of the twin bill. Hickory used a six run bottom of the third, capped off by a two-run double from Deward Tovar to give the Crawdads a 6-1 lead.

Hickory added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, one run on a sacrifice fly and then the other coming on a wild pitch to take an 8-1 lead.

After the Crawdads put up another run in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 9-1, Geuri Lubo (6) cranked a solo home run to bring the final score to 8-2.

LHP Michael Trausch (6-3, 3.46) received the win for the Crawdads. RHP Jordan Henriquez (2-4, 5.50) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before returning to Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday, July 28 when they square off against the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays). First pitch is at 7:05 PM. Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from July 27, 2026

Cruz Launches First Homer, Pelicans Split Doubleheader Versus Crawdads - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

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