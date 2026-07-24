Woodpeckers Starter Jagger Beck Delivers Gem as FredNats Fall 10-2

Published on July 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals fell behind early and were unable to get anything going offensively in a 10-2 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Woodpeckers starting pitcher Jagger Beck was excellent today. The 19-year-old threw six shutout innings, completely silencing the FredNats. The RHP had a no hitter into the 5th, and faced just two over the minimum, pitching three 1-2-3 innings.

Beck was given a lead before he even stepped onto the mound. The Woodpeckers got a run across in the top of the 1st as Waner Luciano doubled, the first of his four hits on the night. In the 2nd, Fayetteville scored five unearned runs after a two error play from Coy James put German Ramirez on third to lead off the inning. Carlos Cauro topped off the five spot with a two run homer into right field that made it 6-0.

Fayetteville then scored one in the 5th two in the 6th, and one in the 8th to take the game 10-0. With the loss, the FredNats fall back to three games below .500 in the second half. They'll look to get back in the win column tomorrow with a much anticipated start. Washington's 3rd round pick in the 2025 draft Landon Harmon is set to make his first start since an injury in April. He'll face off against RHP Nick Potter. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2026

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