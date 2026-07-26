Major League Reliever Manuel Rodriguez Set for RiverDogs Rehab Assignment

Published on July 26, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, home of the Charleston RiverDogs

(Charleston RiverDogs) Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, home of the Charleston RiverDogs(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - The Tampa Bay Rays announced that right-handed pitcher Manuel Rodriguez will begin a major league rehab assignment with the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday night.

Rodriguez becomes the fourth player with major league experience to rehab with Charleston this season, joining Victor Mesa Jr., Logan Driscoll and Justyn-Henry Malloy.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 105 major league games. After spending two seasons with the Chicago Cubs (2021-22), the Mexico native was acquired by Tampa Bay at the 2023 trade deadline.

Rodriguez has emerged as one of the Rays' most reliable late-inning relievers over the past two seasons. In 2024, he posted a 2.15 ERA across 37.2 innings while recording two saves.

He followed that with a 2.08 ERA in 31 relief appearances in 2025 before landing on the injured list in July. That season, his fastball averaged 97 mph, and opponents hit just .158 against his slider, a pitch he threw roughly half the time.

In his lone rehab outing with the FCL Rays this year, Rodriguez struck out three batters over one inning while allowing one run.

The Charleston RiverDogs conclude their six-game series against the Wilson Warbirds tonight at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2026

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