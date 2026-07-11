Ramos Reaches Five Times in 9-8 Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









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(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' in action(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies scored the final three runs and had another runner at second in the ninth inning, but fell short in a 9-8 loss to the Salem RidgeYaks Friday night at Segra Park.

Salem started their rally in the third. Andrew Musett drew a lead-off free pass before Givian Sirvania clubbed the team's third homer of the game over the left field fence to cut Columbia's lead to 5-4.

The next inning, the RidgeYaks sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five off Hunter Alberini (L, 2-1). Andrews Opata dealt the knockout blow on a two-run single that plated Justin Barry and Givinian Sirvania.

Henson Leal spun a season-best 3.1 hitless innings to keep Columbia within striking distance of Salem. Henry Rmaos singled in the sixth and then Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond both made it aboard via free passes to give JC Vanek a chance. The lefty singled to right to score Columbia's sixth run and then Stone Russell lifted a sacrifice fly to left to cut the RidgeYaks' lead to 9-7.

Ramos closed out the night 3-4 with a pair of walks. The outfielder is now 9-15 (.600) this week with three doubles.

In the seventh, Angel Ramirez reached on a two-base error, then scored on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game. Joey Gartrell (S, 3) closed out the game with a 2.2 inning save. Yermain Ruiz (W, 2-2) earned the win after spinning four innings of two-run baseball.

The Fireflies started the game off with a five spot to usurp the RidgeYaks in the bottom of the first. Henry Ramos and Sean Gamble started the frame with back-to-back base knocks. After that, Josh Hammond drew a walk to load the bases and then JC Vanek was hit by a pitch to drive in the first run. Later, Roni Cabrera drew a walk to plate Gamble and tie the game 2-2. After that, Connor Rasmussen lined a single to right to score Hammond and push Columbia to a 3-2 lead. Angel Ramirez lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Vanek and move Cabrera to third before Columbia closed the frame with a double steal. Rasmussen took off for second and Cabrera came around to give the club a 5-2 advantage before the end of the frame.

The RidgeYaks got on the board in the top of the first inning again Friday. Staryln Nunez pulled a lead-off blast on the first pitch of the game and the next at-bat, Andrew Opata added on a homer lasered over the batter's eye to push Salem to a 2-0 lead.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem RidgeYaks tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (4-5, 4.13 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Salem counters with LHP Ethan Walker (2-2, 4.24 ERA).

The Fireflies' Capital City Bombers Celebration Weekend presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services continues tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. Former Bombers players will be at the game and post-game the team will host a fireworks show. Reserve your seat now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2026

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