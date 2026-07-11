FredNats Offense Puts up Four Crooked Numbers in 9-7 Win Over Pelicans

Published on July 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC - The Fredericksburg Nationals took down the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9-7 to pick up back-to-back wins, after dropping the first two games of the series. Coy James and Rafael Ramirez Jr. both had four hit games, helping lead the Nationals to the win. The FredNats got on the board right away tonight. Gavin Fien led off the game with a no doubt home run, his 7th long shot of the year to quickly make it 1-0. Coy James, the 2nd man in the order, then singled before being brought home by Rafael Ramirez Jr. on a double down the right field line to make it 2-0 Fredericksburg after the top of the 1st.

The middle innings were packed with runs. The Pelicans plated three in the bottom of the 3rd to take the lead. The Nationals responded right away in the top of the 4th win two runs to jump right back in front. Dashyll Tejeda led off the inning with a walk, then came in to score on an error. Manny Cabrera then hit an RBI double with two outs to bring Nick Peoples across the plate and make it 4-3 Fredericksburg. In the bottom of the 4th, Myrtle Beach retook the lead on a pair of RBI singles from the eight and nine hitters to make it 5-4.

In the 5th, Coy James led off the inning with a single, then was moved into scoring position by a Ramirez who hit his second double of the day. They both scored on a Dashyll Tejeda RBI single to put the FredNats back in front 6-5. They then added on another run as Jordan Williams crossed home on an error to make it 7-5.

The FredNats added on two more runs in the top of the 6th, as Coy James hit an RBI double and was brought home on an error. That made it 9-5. Myrtle Beach countered with two runs in the bottom of the 8th, with help from a controversial overturned call where the umpires said that a fly ball was dropped. That made it 9-7, but Austin Amaral shut the door in the bottom of the 9th, facing just four batters, to give Fredericksburg the win.

With the victory, the FredNats move back above .500 in the second half. With back to back wins, they have a chance to go for the series split tomorrow. LHP Liam Sullivan gets the start for Fredericksburg against RHP Noah Edders. First pitch from Pelicans Ballpark is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2026

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